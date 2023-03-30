Little Doncaster boy delighted to see the Flying Scotsman and speak to the driver

The iconic engine came to Doncaster and mum Sara Williamson took her son to Hatfield and Stainforth to see the engine as it stopped at the platform.Sara said: “We spoke to the driver and he gave my son a piece of coal from the Flying Scotsman coal box. My son was delighted with this as he loves trains.

"He was the only person to be given a piece.”

She added: “He was very excited to see the train but when he got given the piece of coal he as amazed as he thought it would be hot. He then went to smell it (I have no idea why!) and got a black nose lol. He thought the train was just brilliant and seeing it go by with the steam was the best for him. Like a real life Thomas the Tank Engine he said!”