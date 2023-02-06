News you can trust since 1925
Little dog Buster rescued from canal by firefighters after becoming trapped

A little dog called Buster had to be rescued from a canal by firefighters yesterday, Sunday February 5, after becoming trapped.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 11:20am

South Yorkshire Fire @SYFR tweeted this morning saying: “Well done to crews from Edlington, Aston Park, Rotherham and Dearne who rescued this little dog, Buster, from a canal yesterday.

"Our four legged friend has got himself stuck near Kilnhurst Hall Farm, Rotherham. Thankfully he is now home and dry.”

If you see an incident that needs the fire service call 999.

A successful mission for the firefighters
Little Buster back on terra firma
