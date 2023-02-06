Little dog Buster rescued from canal by firefighters after becoming trapped
A little dog called Buster had to be rescued from a canal by firefighters yesterday, Sunday February 5, after becoming trapped.
South Yorkshire Fire @SYFR tweeted this morning saying: “Well done to crews from Edlington, Aston Park, Rotherham and Dearne who rescued this little dog, Buster, from a canal yesterday.
"Our four legged friend has got himself stuck near Kilnhurst Hall Farm, Rotherham. Thankfully he is now home and dry.”
If you see an incident that needs the fire service call 999.