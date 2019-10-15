Limited edition art from London for Doncaster art competition winners
Four wannabe artists from Doncaster have been awarded incredible limited-edition prizes after winning a local art competition.
After entering darts – Doncaster Community Art’s – Scribble, Doodle, and Draw competition recently, as part of a comic book-themed exhibition being held at The Point, the four winners were each awarded a framed print by London-based graphic illustration artist Tor Freeman.
The competition winners and their entries included Callum Norton, aged 9, who created Trexy Rexy; Liam Warrender, ages 10, who created Doodle Chaos; Gabrielle Howsham, aged 20, who created Sorry We’re Closed; and Joseph Ashford, aged 23, who created Panda Painter.
Tor Freeman, who received the prestigious Maurice Sendak Fellowship for her work, said: "Congratulations to all the winners of the Scribble, Doodle and Draw competition.
“We received lots of super entries for the competition, with so many excellent characters and lovely drawings to choose from.”
The Point – which is the home of darts – holds a wide range of exciting exhibitions each year.
darts’ mission is to create art with people in Doncaster to improve life, learning and health. It features an award winning team of artists, makers, musicians, performers and support staff who collaborate to design and deliver creative programmes which inspire learning, build good emotional health and strengthen professional practice for people of all ages who live, work or learn in Doncaster.
The latest exhibition is Human Machines, a humorous and interactive exhibition of kinetic sculptures by talented artistic duo Johnny White and Amanda Wray.
Entry is free to all of darts exhibitions.