Lifesaving charity extends gratitude to all dedicated volunteers across Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Volunteers’ Week, The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS), is extending its deepest gratitude to the dedicated volunteers whose selfless efforts and unwavering commitment have made an extraordinary impact within its communities.

The Air Ambulance Service operates the local Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA), Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA), and national Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA).

Doncaster local Rachel McGuiness is a volunteer Admin Assistant for the Café Area Manager at the Landing Pad Café in Doncaster, supporting the Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel’s journey volunteering for the lifesaving charity began while trying to find a volunteer opportunity for her son at the Landing Pad Café in Doncaster. Unfortunately, her son was only fifteen at the time, so was too young, however it was here that she saw an advert for her current role.

Rachel McGuiness is a volunteer Admin Assistant for the Café Area Manager at the Landing Pad Café in Doncaster.

“I was helping my son find a volunteering role as part of his Bronze Duke of Edinburgh. I saw an advert for the Landing Pad Café but unfortunately, he was only fifteen so not old enough.

“At the same time, I saw the admin role and they put me in touch with Simon and the rest is history,” said Rachel.

Anyone aged sixteen and above can join the team of volunteers that donate thousands of hours of their own time to support the lifesaving charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used to be a business manager in the NHS and had an infection in my spine and an awful lot of complications and I now have a spinal cord injury.

“I lost my way a little bit and finding this, it's something that I choose to do,” she added.

The charity welcomes volunteers from every walk of life and has a wide range of volunteering opportunities available.

However you decide to commit your time the charity volunteers are the backbone of TAAS, they help in a variety of different ways across the charity, whether they’re raising funds out in the community, supporting in the office or warehouse, delivering projects, or helping within its portfolio of shops.

TAAS Volunteering Engagement Executive, Karen Chater, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you volunteer, you are making a commitment to share that most precious of resources — your time — to make life better for those who are in need. Our volunteer’s great generosity has had a profound and lasting impact on The Air Ambulance Service.

“On behalf of the charity, I wanted to let all our volunteers know just how much their dedication is appreciated. Whether you are a long-time volunteer or if you have got involved recently, and regardless of how many hours you choose to give, it's important for you to know that what you do makes a difference.”

Every hour that volunteers give makes a difference, without them, the charity could not operate its vital frontline services and continue to save lives.

“I feel like I'm giving a little bit of something back, but the biggest thing it's done for me is give me a purpose as an individual and let me find myself again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You meet loads of new people and since I've started doing it, my son volunteers, my husband volunteers, my best friend has started volunteering.

“It gives you so much back that it's invaluable,” concluded Rachel.