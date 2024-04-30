Lidl looking to open new stores across UK - including two locations in Doncaster
The discount supermarket will has published a new list of desired locations for potential new stores.
Lidl said that it is looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.
The site should be at least one and a half acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.
The firm has earmarked Bessacarr and central Doncaster as potential locations.
Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces.
Lidl said it will also consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.
Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finders' fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year's rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5million site purchase.
Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, said: "We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row.
"With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we're welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.
"We're planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential."
These are Lidl’s desired locations in the Yorkshire & Humberside area
Barnsley - Cudworth
Barnsley - Hoyland
Bradford - Dudley Hill
Bradford - Manchester Road
Bradford - Queensbury
Bradford - West Bowling
Bradford - Wyke
Bridlington
Cleckheaton
Cleethorpes
Cottingham
Doncaster - Bessacarr
Doncaster - Central
Dronfield
Elmsall
Goldthorpe/Thurnscoe
Harrogate North
Harrogate South
Heckmondwike
Huddersfield - Fartown
Huddersfield - Waterloo
Hull - Sutton
Hull - West
Ilkley
Keighley
Leeds - Beeston
Leeds - City Centre
Leeds - Guiseley
Leeds - Harehills
Leeds - Headingley
Leeds - Horsforth
Leeds - Middleton
Leeds - Moorside
Leeds - Moortown
Leeds - Morley
Leeds - Pudsey
Leeds - Seacroft
Leeds - Weetwood
Leeds - Wortley
Leeds - Yeadon
Market Weighton
Otley
Penistone
Ripon
Rotherham – Masborough Street
Rotherham - Rawmarsh
Rotherham - Wickersley/Bramley
Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe - West
Sheffield - Beauchief
Sheffield - Broomhill
Sheffield - Crystal Peaks
Sheffield - Ecclesall Road
Sheffield - Ecclesfield
Sheffield - Fir Vale
Sheffield - Fulwood
Sheffield - Gleadless
Sheffield - Hillsborough
Sheffield - Holbrook/
Mosborough
Sheffield - Meadowhall
Sheffield - Norton
Sheffield - St Mary’s Gate
Skipton
Staveley
Tadcaster
Totley
Wakefield - East
Wakefield - North
Wakefield - South
Wakefield - West
Waltham/New Waltham
Wetherby
Worksop
York - Askham
York - Boroughbridge
Road
York - Clifton
York - Fulford
York - Hull Road
