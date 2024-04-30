Lidl looking to open new stores across UK - including two locations in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The discount supermarket will has published a new list of desired locations for potential new stores.

Lidl said that it is looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

The site should be at least one and a half acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.

The firm has earmarked Bessacarr and central Doncaster as potential locations.

Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces.

Lidl said it will also consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finders' fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year's rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5million site purchase.

Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, said: "We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row.

"With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we're welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.

"We're planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential."

These are Lidl’s desired locations in the Yorkshire & Humberside area

Barnsley - Cudworth

Barnsley - Hoyland

Bradford - Dudley Hill

Bradford - Manchester Road

Bradford - Queensbury

Bradford - West Bowling

Bradford - Wyke

Bridlington

Cleckheaton

Cleethorpes

Cottingham

Doncaster - Bessacarr

Doncaster - Central

Dronfield

Elmsall

Goldthorpe/Thurnscoe

Harrogate North

Harrogate South

Heckmondwike

Huddersfield - Fartown

Huddersfield - Waterloo

Hull - Sutton

Hull - West

Ilkley

Keighley

Leeds - Beeston

Leeds - City Centre

Leeds - Guiseley

Leeds - Harehills

Leeds - Headingley

Leeds - Horsforth

Leeds - Middleton

Leeds - Moorside

Leeds - Moortown

Leeds - Morley

Leeds - Pudsey

Leeds - Seacroft

Leeds - Weetwood

Leeds - Wortley

Leeds - Yeadon

Market Weighton

Otley

Penistone

Ripon

Rotherham – Masborough Street

Rotherham - Rawmarsh

Rotherham - Wickersley/Bramley

Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe - West

Sheffield - Beauchief

Sheffield - Broomhill

Sheffield - Crystal Peaks

Sheffield - Ecclesall Road

Sheffield - Ecclesfield

Sheffield - Fir Vale

Sheffield - Fulwood

Sheffield - Gleadless

Sheffield - Hillsborough

Sheffield - Holbrook/

Mosborough

Sheffield - Meadowhall

Sheffield - Norton

Sheffield - St Mary’s Gate

Skipton

Staveley

Tadcaster

Totley

Wakefield - East

Wakefield - North

Wakefield - South

Wakefield - West

Waltham/New Waltham

Wetherby

Worksop

York - Askham

York - Boroughbridge

Road

York - Clifton

York - Fulford