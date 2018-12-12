Licence could be stripped from Doncaster shop owner after ‘smuggled cigarettes were sold’ to undercover operative

A Doncaster shop which reportedly sold smuggled cigarettes to undercover operatives could result in the owner losing their licence.

Sarkawt Karimi, the licence holder of Lila Mini Market on Thorne Road, town centre, was due to appear before the licensing sub-committee following an investigation by Trading Standards and Doncaster Council.

The licence holder did not appear before the committee on December 11 and it was agreed the hearing would be adjourned until Monday, January 7.

This is the fifth shop in four weeks which has appeared before the licensing sub-committee following a series of investigations by Trading Standards and the council during the year.

Documents seen by committee members show back in April, an a test purchaser was able to buy a packet of 20 Marlborough Gold cigarettes ‘not in standard plain packaging’ and had foreign health warnings.

In June, the shop was searched by Trading Standards officers and a bag of smuggled cigarettes was found.

The search also uncovered a supply of ‘high strength 6.5 per cent’ Polish larger in the rear store room in which invoices ‘could not be provided for’.

The report said the shop signed an agreement not to sell high strength beer, larger or cider.

Officers also said they requested CCTV footage from the shop but this ‘has not been provided’.

Doncaster Trading Standards alcohol and tobacco officer Greg Bristol, said: “Illicit tobacco products have been sold from Lila Mini Market. Sale of illicit tobacco is a criminal offence.

“These products are not made to the same standards as legitimate tobacco products and do not incorporate the safety features required by regulations.

“In particular, cigarettes made in this way lack the capacity to self-extinguish and have been implicated in house fires.”