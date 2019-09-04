'Let's pretend Brexit never happened," Doncaster TV host Jeremy Clarkson tells Twitter
Outspoken Doncaster TV host Jeremy Clarkson has taken another swipe at Brexit telling followers: “Can we pretend it never happened?”
The Grand Tour and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host took to social media after last night’s latest twist in the long-running Brexit saga when Prime Minister Boris Johnson was defeated by Conservative rebels and the Opposition who now have the power to drive forward a bill preventing a no deal Brexit.
Read More
After MPs voted to take control of the Brexit timtetable, the Burghwallis-born presenter told his 7.2 million folllowers: “I’ve had a really good idea.
“Why don’t we all just agree this Brexit business is far too complicated and pretend it never happened?”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
It is not the first time Clarkson, a keen Remainer, has taken a swipe at Brexit.
Earlier this year, he said that ITV cancelling Jeremy Kyle was punishment for ‘fat and unintelligent’ people who voted Leave.
And treviously, Clarkson has described people who voted for Brexit as “coffin dodging idiots who don’t want to live next door to Syrians.”