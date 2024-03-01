Legendary locomotive Sir Nigel Gresley to steam through Doncaster this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sir Nigel Gresley, the Pacific steam loco named after the pioneering railway engineer and built at Doncaster in 1937, will be travelling from London to York on Saturday.
The loco is expected to pass through Doncaster along the East Coast Main Line shortly after 12.30pm – with hundreds expected to try and catch a glimpse along the route.
The locomotive will start its journey at London Kings Cross at 7.57am and arrive in York just after 1pm, with a stop at Welwyn Garden City along the way.
There will be another chance to see her as she returns home, departing York at 4.40pm and arriving back into London King’s Cross at 9.35pm.
The sister locomotive to Mallard holds the post-war speed record for steam locomotives on British Railways, and was withdrawn from service in 1966.