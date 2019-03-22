Leave Means Leave Brexit protest march comes to Doncaster - PICTURE GALLERY
Hundreds of pro-Brexit protesters marched through Doncaster town centre yesterday demanding Brexit as part of a 270-mile long nationwide demonstration.
Nigel Farage's Leave Means Leave march arrived in Doncaster Market Place - with hundreds of flag-waving and placard protesters in attendance as the noisy and colourful parade snaked through the town.
1. End of the road
Protesters celebrate after reaching the end of the latest leg of the nationwide protest
jpimedia
2. Noise and colour
A noisy crowd waved flags and placards at the end of the leg from Nostell near Wakefield to Doncaster
jpimedia
3. In town
The Leave Means Leave march makes a noisy entrance to Doncaster - although march organiser Nigel Farage did not appear.
jpimedia
4. Save Brexit
The message was loud and clear as several hundred demonstrators came to town.
jpimedia
