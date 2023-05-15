Late night garage fire in Doncaster caused building to collapse
One crew from Doncaster attended a fire involving a garage on Childers Street in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster after a call was received at 11.11pm on Friday night.
One hose reel and one main jet was used to extinguish the fire.
The fire caused the building to collapse.
Firefighters left the scene shortly before 1am before an inspection later the following morning.
If you see a fire then please call 999.
For more on fire incidents across South Yorkshire visit https://www.syfire.gov.uk/