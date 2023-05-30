Large parts of popular Doncaster park to be shut as council carries out repair works

Parts of the lake at Sandall Park along with the car park will be closed off while City of Doncaster Council carries out essential maintenance.

A spokesman for Friends of Sandall Park, said: “There are going to be substantial works undertaken in the park in the coming weeks.

"The lake edging and surrounding paths are being repaired.

Large parts of Sandall Park will be closed off over the summer.

"A lot of the park won't be accessible around the lake area, and the car park will be closed to the public for 13 weeks.

"Sandall Park parkrun is still going ahead, the cafe is still open - there's access via Hawthorne Alley which runs between the park and the old golf course.

"There's access to the play area too.