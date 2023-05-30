News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Large parts of popular Doncaster park to be shut as council carries out repair works

Large parts of a popular Doncaster park are set to be closed over the summer for repair works.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th May 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:54 BST

Parts of the lake at Sandall Park along with the car park will be closed off while City of Doncaster Council carries out essential maintenance.

A spokesman for Friends of Sandall Park, said: “There are going to be substantial works undertaken in the park in the coming weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The lake edging and surrounding paths are being repaired.

Large parts of Sandall Park will be closed off over the summer.Large parts of Sandall Park will be closed off over the summer.
Large parts of Sandall Park will be closed off over the summer.
Most Popular

"A lot of the park won't be accessible around the lake area, and the car park will be closed to the public for 13 weeks.

"Sandall Park parkrun is still going ahead, the cafe is still open - there's access via Hawthorne Alley which runs between the park and the old golf course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There's access to the play area too.

"It does seem drastic but it needs to be done in the better weather, and once done will secure the future of the park for many years to come.”

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Council