There are currently nine fire engines and around 45 firefighters at the site of the blaze, said South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, this evening, and fire crews are expected to be there for some time, they added.

A spokesman said they were tackling a large blaze at a waste recycling site in Doncaster, after they were called to the incident on Balby Carr Bank just after 5.15pm.

They are urging people to avoid the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire at a recycling centre at Balby Carr Bank

They added: “People living close to the fire on Balby Carr Bank, Balby should keep their windows and doors closed due to a large smoke plume in the area.

“We now have 9 fire engines tackling the blaze - around 45 firefighters.”

A high volume pump is being set up to support the firefighting operation, with specialist waste fire advisors also in attendance.

An investigation into the the cause of the fire will begin once the fire has been fully extinguished.

The fire at a recycling centre at Balby Carr Bank

Local road closures may also be in place, with people asked to avoid the area.

Firefightes say the expect to remain on the scene for a significant length of time.

The fire involves mixed metals and industrial waste and covers an area around 100m by 40m.

A major fire in the same area broke out in April 2021 at Morris Metals in Balby Carr Bank, in April 2021, and fires were on the scene for several days.

The fire at a recycling centre at Balby Carr Bank