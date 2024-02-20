Lane closed on A1(M) between Marr and Redhouse interchanges due to road traffic collision
One lane is closed on the A1(M) southbound carriagway between Marr and Redhouse interchanges at Doncaster due to a road traffic collision.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 11.45am and noon.
We have contacted National Highways for more information on the incident and will bring you more as we get it.