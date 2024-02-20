News you can trust since 1925
Lane closed on A1(M) between Marr and Redhouse interchanges due to road traffic collision

One lane is closed on the A1(M) southbound carriagway between Marr and Redhouse interchanges at Doncaster due to a road traffic collision.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:57 GMT
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 11.45am and noon.

We have contacted National Highways for more information on the incident and will bring you more as we get it.

