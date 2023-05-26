Lancaster Bomber roars over Doncaster - and you might be able to spot her again over weekend

The Avro, part of the Battle of Memorial Flight, flew over Doncaster en route to a military display in Liverpool.

People across several parts of Doncaster reported hearing and sighting the distinctive aircraft as it flew overheard for the The Battle of the Atlantic 80 commemorations in Merseyside from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aerial display group – which usually comprises an Avro Lancaster, a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane – will be staging a number of flypasts over the bank holiday weekend – and you may be able to catch a glimpse.

A Lancaster Bomber has been spotted over Doncaster this morning.

This weekend, you will be able to watch the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast, or display, at all the following locations and as she returns to RAF Coningsby.

Saturday 27th May

Liverpool, Merseyside - 11:50

Bury, Greater Manchester - 12:17

Smallwood, Cheshire - 12:31

Telford, Shropshire - 12:47

Shrewsbury, Shropshire - 12:54

East Kirkby Airfield , Lincolnshire - 13:00

Liverpool, Merseyside - 13:14

Kings Lynn, Norfolk - 13:14

Stibbington, Cambridgeshire - 13:26

Podington, Northamptonshire - 13:35

Gaydon, Warwickshire - 13:48

Prescott, Gloucestershire - 13:58

Westzoyland Airfield, Somerset - 16:08

Denmead, Hampshire - 16:38

Colsterworth, Lincolnshire - 17:18

Sunday 28th May:

Liverpool, Merseyside - 12:30

Blackpool, Lancashire - 12:43

Telford, Shropshire - 12:51

Bury, Greater Manchester - 12:57

Alvechurch, Worcestershire - 13:02

Stockport, Greater Manchester - 13:05

Bidford Gliding Club, Worcestershire - 13:09

Sandringham Estate, Norfolk - 13:10

Kings Lynn, Norfolk - 13:14

Smallwood, Cheshire - 13:15

Prescott, Gloucestershire - 13:16

Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire - 13:27

Langley Mill, Nottinghamshire - 13:33

Bardwell, Suffolk - 13:38

Newark, Nottinghamshire - 13:44

Wetheringsett, Suffolk - 13:44

Colsterworth, Lincolnshire - 13:54

Ingatestone, Essex - 14:02

Horncastle, Lincolnshire - 14:09

Watermead, Buckinghamshire - 14:20

Podington, Northamptonshire - 14:31

Monday 29th May:

East Kirkby Airfield, Lincolnshire - 14:00

Carrington, Lincolnshire - 14:20

Langley Mill, Nottinghamshire - 14:38

Podington, Northamptonshire - 14:42