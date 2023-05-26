News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Lancaster Bomber roars over Doncaster - and you might be able to spot her again over weekend

The world famous Lancaster Bomber has roared over Doncaster this morning – and there’s a chance you might see her in action again in city skies over the weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:31 BST

The Avro, part of the Battle of Memorial Flight, flew over Doncaster en route to a military display in Liverpool.

People across several parts of Doncaster reported hearing and sighting the distinctive aircraft as it flew overheard for the The Battle of the Atlantic 80 commemorations in Merseyside from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aerial display group – which usually comprises an Avro Lancaster, a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane – will be staging a number of flypasts over the bank holiday weekend – and you may be able to catch a glimpse.

A Lancaster Bomber has been spotted over Doncaster this morning.A Lancaster Bomber has been spotted over Doncaster this morning.
A Lancaster Bomber has been spotted over Doncaster this morning.
Most Popular

This weekend, you will be able to watch the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast, or display, at all the following locations and as she returns to RAF Coningsby.

Saturday 27th May

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liverpool, Merseyside - 11:50

Blackpool, Lancashire - 12:03

Bury, Greater Manchester - 12:17

Smallwood, Cheshire - 12:31

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Telford, Shropshire - 12:47

Shrewsbury, Shropshire - 12:54

East Kirkby Airfield , Lincolnshire - 13:00

Liverpool, Merseyside - 13:14

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kings Lynn, Norfolk - 13:14

Stibbington, Cambridgeshire - 13:26

Podington, Northamptonshire - 13:35

Gaydon, Warwickshire - 13:48

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prescott, Gloucestershire - 13:58

Westzoyland Airfield, Somerset - 16:08

Denmead, Hampshire - 16:38

Colsterworth, Lincolnshire - 17:18

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday 28th May:

Liverpool, Merseyside - 12:30

Blackpool, Lancashire - 12:43

Telford, Shropshire - 12:51

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bury, Greater Manchester - 12:57

Alvechurch, Worcestershire - 13:02

Stockport, Greater Manchester - 13:05

Bidford Gliding Club, Worcestershire - 13:09

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sandringham Estate, Norfolk - 13:10

Kings Lynn, Norfolk - 13:14

Smallwood, Cheshire - 13:15

Prescott, Gloucestershire - 13:16

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire - 13:27

Langley Mill, Nottinghamshire - 13:33

Bardwell, Suffolk - 13:38

Newark, Nottinghamshire - 13:44

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wetheringsett, Suffolk - 13:44

Colsterworth, Lincolnshire - 13:54

Ingatestone, Essex - 14:02

Horncastle, Lincolnshire - 14:09

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watermead, Buckinghamshire - 14:20

Podington, Northamptonshire - 14:31

Monday 29th May:

East Kirkby Airfield, Lincolnshire - 14:00

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carrington, Lincolnshire - 14:20

Langley Mill, Nottinghamshire - 14:38

Podington, Northamptonshire - 14:42

Elvaston, Derbyshire - 14:43

Related topics:DoncasterLincolnshireLiverpoolLancashire