Labour MP John Healey re-elected in new seat of Rawmarsh and Conisbrough.

Incumbent MP John Healey has been re-elected in his new constituency for the Labour Party.

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, which has replaced the former Wentworth and Dearne ward, voted for John Healey, who had a majority of 6,908 – with Reform UK coming second.

John Healey has represented the now defunct Wentworth and Dearne constituency since 1997, but his majority over the Conservatives was narrowed to 2,165 in the 2019 General Election – the second worst decline in vote share in the country.

However, Mr Healey has bolstered his majority this year, with a total of 16,612 votes.

Mr Healey said: “It’s a massive result for our constituency. It’s part of a massive movement across the country where people have voted for change.

“My local priorities are to continue to serve the people who elected me, irrespective of whether or not they voted for them.

“We’ll start working in reducing NHS waiting times, increasing staff in school, getting more police on the beat.

“There’s a long job to rebuild Britain for the future.”

Results for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough

John Healey, (Labour) – 16,612

Oliver Harvey (Conservative Party) – 4,496

Tom Hill (Green Party) – 1,687

Adam Wood (Reform UK) – 9,704

Paul Horton (Liberal Democrats) -1,137