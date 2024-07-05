Labour holds Doncaster North as Ed Miliband MP re-elected
Ed Miliband has been re-elected as MP in Doncaster North, continuing the Labour Party’s historic hold in the constituency.
He was elected with a total 16,231 votes, marking a slight increase in votes compared to 2019.
Conservative candidate Glenn Bluff came in second place with 7,105 votes.
He was followed by Dave Bettney, joint candidate for the Social Democratic Party and Reform UK, who secured 1,960 votes.
Mr Miliband has held the role of Shadow Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary under Labour leader Keir Starmer and appears set to continue the role in government as the party is predicted a landslide victory.
Labour has held the seats of Doncaster Central and Rawmarsh and Conisbrough in the borough.
The party also gained the seat of Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, which was previously held by Conservative Nick Fletcher.