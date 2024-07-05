Labour holds Doncaster Central as new MP Sally Jameson elected
Sally Jameson will become the new Labour MP for the constituency as the party retains its historic hold.
She was elected with a total 17,515 votes, increasing the party’s share since the 2019 general election.
The Conservative Party’s Nick Allen came in second place with 7,964 votes, followed by Surjit Singh Duhre of Reform UK with 7,886 votes.
Doncaster Central was previously represented by Dame Rosie Winterton MP until her retirement ahead of the election.
Dame Winterton endorsed Ms Jameson, who previously worked as her election agent, as her successor for candidacy.
Ms Jameson thanked Dame Winterton, who was present in the audience, for her support.
She stated that one of her key priorities will be to champion prison workers, as a former prison officer.
Elsewhere in Doncaster, Labour’s Ed Miliband has been re-elected in Doncaster North, while Labour’s Lee Pitcher has been elected in Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme.