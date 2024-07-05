Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour Party has held its seat in Doncaster Central, it has been announced.

Sally Jameson will become the new Labour MP for the constituency as the party retains its historic hold.

She was elected with a total 17,515 votes, increasing the party’s share since the 2019 general election.

The Conservative Party’s Nick Allen came in second place with 7,964 votes, followed by Surjit Singh Duhre of Reform UK with 7,886 votes.

Doncaster Central was previously represented by Dame Rosie Winterton MP until her retirement ahead of the election.

Dame Winterton endorsed Ms Jameson, who previously worked as her election agent, as her successor for candidacy.

Ms Jameson thanked Dame Winterton, who was present in the audience, for her support.

She stated that one of her key priorities will be to champion prison workers, as a former prison officer.