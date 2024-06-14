King's Birthday Honours: Doncaster foster caring stalwart receives MBE

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster foster caring champion who was treated to a trip to the USA by Ant and Dec has been awarded an MBE in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Janice Jinks, who has cared for children for almost 40 years, has been honoured for her work supporting families as chair of Doncaster Fostering Carers Association.

The 66-year-old is one of more than 60 people from Yorkshire and Humberside who have received honours from His Majesty King Charles III in today’s Cabinet Office list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her citation read: “She has cared for children for over 36 years as well as supporting young adults once they leave their foster home and live independently.

Foster carer stalwart Janice Jinks has been awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours.

“She volunteers as the chairperson for Doncaster Foster Care Associates (DFCA) and continually strives to work with City of Doncaster colleagues to ensure they provide the right support and services for the children and families of Doncaster both currently and in the future.

“She has greatly influenced the City of Doncaster's Fostering Service, given she works closely with fostering management and foster carers to ensure that all needs are recognised so both children and foster carers are supported in all they do.

“She works hard to ensure the children's voices are heard and that the service provider is aware of their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout the pandemic, there were particular challenges in fostering households as family time was not always taking place. However she continued to support all the fostering families and kept morale high with her constant support on offer.

“She is now undertaking respite foster care which is more short term, essentially children and young people who stay have a mini holiday which they all enjoy.”

It is the latest in a series of celebrations for Janice.

In 2018, she landed the holiday of a lifetime after winning a trip to Orlando on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway TV show.

Nominated as part of a Mother’s Day special, host Ant McPartlin presented her with her family’s ticket to Orlando during the live show, saying: “Janice has been a foster mum for over 30 years; you’ve fostered over 50 children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to Janice’s role as a Mockingbird Hub Carer with Trust Fostering, the fostering service run by Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, he added: “You’ve even become a foster grandparent. We think you deserve a place on the plane!”

After the show Janice said: “I’ve never been as shocked in my life, I don’t know how they have managed to pull this off.”

Later the same year, she enjoyed a Royal date at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

She was invited after impressing ministers with her passion and dedication to fostering during their 2017 trip to Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the event Janice said: “It was an absolutely brilliant day; the gardens were gorgeous, the afternoon tea was lovely and it was just such an incredible experience.