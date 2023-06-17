News you can trust since 1925
King's Birthday Honours 2023: Mayor's praise as two Doncaster people honoured

Two Doncaster people have picked up awards in the King’s Birthday Honours.
By Darren Burke
Published 17th Jun 2023, 05:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 05:24 BST

Volunteer Kenneth Eliot has been honoured for services to table tennis in Doncaster, while Paul Stead, leader of the 9th Doncaster Scout Group, has been recognised for services to young people in Doncaster.

Both have received the BEM – British Empire Medal.

Following the publication of the King’s Birthday Honours, Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Congratulations to the Doncastrians honoured by The King in his Birthday Honours list – this is a wonderful and well deserved recognition for all they do to support our communities.

King Charles III during his visit to Doncaster to bestow city status.King Charles III during his visit to Doncaster to bestow city status.
King Charles III during his visit to Doncaster to bestow city status.
“On behalf of the council and Doncaster, I would like to thank them for their commitment and dedication which helps to improve our city and the lives of many.”

This year's list is the first from King Charles for his official birthday in June, which is separate from his actual birthday in November.

