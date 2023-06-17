King's Birthday Honours 2023: Mayor's praise as two Doncaster people honoured

Volunteer Kenneth Eliot has been honoured for services to table tennis in Doncaster, while Paul Stead, leader of the 9th Doncaster Scout Group, has been recognised for services to young people in Doncaster.

Both have received the BEM – British Empire Medal.

Following the publication of the King’s Birthday Honours, Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Congratulations to the Doncastrians honoured by The King in his Birthday Honours list – this is a wonderful and well deserved recognition for all they do to support our communities.

King Charles III during his visit to Doncaster to bestow city status.

“On behalf of the council and Doncaster, I would like to thank them for their commitment and dedication which helps to improve our city and the lives of many.”