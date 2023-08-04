King Charles could return to Doncaster as monarch's horse tipped for St Leger glory

Desert Hero romped to victory at Goodwood yesterday, leading the odds on the King’s horse being slashed for next month’s St Leger at Town Moor.

And if the horse does enter the world’s oldest Classic, there are hopes the Royal pair could be there to watch – less than a year on from their visit to Doncaster to confer city status.

The King is on course to emulate his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and win the Leger – Her Majesty’s horse Dunfermline carried the famous royal colours to victory in the 1977 race.

Could King Charles be making a rapid return to Doncaster to cheer on his horse in the St Leger?

The manner of Desert Hero's victory in Thursday's Gordon Stakes had the King's racing manager John Warren dreaming of a similar result at Doncaster on September 16.

His success under Tom Marquand - backing up their win at Royal Ascot which had the British monarch in tears - earned him a 6/1 quote for the classic.

"I think the horse is so committed and brave I will chat with William (Haggas the trainer) but I would not be surprised if he'll want to roll the dice and give it a go," said Warren.

"There's no downside in giving it a go so why not?"

There had been fears the King might not retain the same interest in racing as his mother but Warren said that he had always known he and his wife Queen Camilla would stay in the sport.

"I spoke to the King 30 odd years ago and he always said when he came to supporting the British bloodstock industry he was always going to be committed," said Warren.

"Results like this make the King appreciate why we do what we do.

"It's incredible to be lucky enough in his first year as a proper owner, along with the massive support of the Queen, that the two of them can really enjoy a horse of his calibre, which is fantastic."