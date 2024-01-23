Key city roads 'closed for rest of day' following serious Doncaster road crash
Several key city routes are likely to be closed for ‘the rest of the day’ following a serious road traffic collision in Doncaster this morning.
The northbound slip road to the A1M from the A638 and the A638 southbound at Butt Lane towards the A1M are both closed due to a road traffic collision.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The closures are expected to remain in place for rest of the day, so we're advising the public to use alternative routes and plan ahead.”