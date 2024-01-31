Kelli Bothwell murder: Partner is jailed for Doncaster mum of two's brutal killing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mum of two Kelli Bothwell, whose daughter described her as “a beautiful soul who had time for everyone" was stabbed to death at her home in Main Street, Sprotbrough by partner Paul Cousans last year.

Today (Wednesday 31 January), Cousans appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he was jailed for 19 years.

Kelli, 53, had been out to a local bar with Cousans on the night she died on August 5 last year.

Paul Cousans has been jailed for 19 years for killing his partner Kelli Bothwell.

But there was no sign of what was to come when they walked the short distance home. Kelli later rang 999 and while police responded to her address, Cousans stabbed her twice in the back.

After stabbing his partner, Cousans then stabbed himself in the chest and officers found him laying on top of Kelli, still conscious. Kelli never regained consciousness and a post mortem concluded that she died as a result of those stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Dave Robertson, the officer in charge of this case, said "The cold and callous actions of Cousans resulted in the tragic death of Kelli Bothwell. I would like to thank Kelli's family in their support during our investigation.

"Whereas no sentence will ever bring Kelli back, I hope the sentence Cousans has received today gives some justice to the loss they have had to face."

Kelli Bothwell was stabbed to death at her home in Sprotbrough.

Kelli's family have asked that their privacy is respected during this difficult time, but have released the following statement:

"She was a beautiful soul who had time for everyone.

"The weekend before her death, my family and I went to the cottage where her and Paul lived, and had a meal with them. This is the last time that we saw her alive.

"As well as me and my sister losing our mum, our children have also lost their Nanny.

"Our mum radiated love and she will be loved by us forever."

Cousans, 52, of Main Street, Doncaster, had pleaded guilty to murder on 13 November on 2023 at Sheffield Crown Court.