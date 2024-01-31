Kelli Bothwell murder: Man due to be sentenced over Doncaster mum of two's killing
A man is due to be sentenced today after pleading guilty to murdering a mum of two found stabbed to death at her Doncaster home.
Kelli Bothwell, 53, died at a property in Main Street, Sprotbrough, on 5 August last year, from stab wounds.
51-year-old Paul Cousans has previously appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to her murder.
Cousans, of Main Street, Sprotbrough, has been remanded in custody since his last court appearance and is due to be sentenced today.