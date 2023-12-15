"Keep fighting my boy": Girlfriend's emotional plea for teen seriously injured in Doncaster fireball smash

The partner of a Doncaster teenager seriously injured when the motorbike he was on exploded in a fireball during a police chase has shared an emotional update as he fights for his life in hospital.

18-year-old John-Paul Thompson suffered life-threatening injuries when the stolen bike he was on crashed in Greenfield Lane, Balby late on Wednesday night during a police pursuit.

His friends and family have rallied around him since the crash.

Partner Ruby Wake, sharing a photo of herself with John-Paul wrote: “Keep fighting my boy and pull through, with you every step.I love you with everything my boy, keep going.”

Fire crews were called to the scene in Greenfield Lane on Wednesday night.

Another pal wrote: “I've just heard of the news of u brother, hope u pull through this, im here for u whenever brother.”

A pal of the 18-year-old, who asked not to be named said: “He’s in hospital and in a bad way. He’s in intensive care and being helped to breathe.

"He crashed into another car and came off the bike. He was on fire.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that it has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct over the crash.

A spokesman said: “Around 10.50pm on Wednesday evening (13 December), officers on a proactive operation in the Askern area of Doncaster became aware of a motorbike, previously reported as stolen.

"The motorbike failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced.

"The motorbike travelled through a red light and collided with a car at the junction of Greenfield Lane with Balby Road.

"On collision with the car, the motorbike set on fire.

"The man was pulled from the vehicle by officers and he was treated at the scene by both officers and ambulance staff.

"He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

"The member of the public's vehicle sustained minor damage and the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured.