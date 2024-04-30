Judge orders shutdown of Doncaster drug den house where shots were fired

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The property on Almond Avenue in Armthorpe was granted a three-month closure order by Doncaster Magistrates' Court last week (Wednesday 24 April) after numerous reports of drug activity.

A closure order prohibits anyone apart from emergency service and council workers entering the property. The tenant is also made to leave and loses their right to social housing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Drug use and supply causes anti-social behaviour and disorder in communities, but has links to greater serious, violent and organised crime.

Police have closed down the drug den house in Armthorpe.

“During 2024, officers have responded to numerous reports at the property for violence, criminal damage, disorder, with one incident in January involving a firearm.”

The demand the property and its occupants placed upon the police and council has been resource intensive during the year, the spokesman added.

PC Vicky Green from the Safer Neighbourhood Service in Doncaster said: “We work closely with partners including St Leger Homes and Doncaster City Council, and take crime and disorder very seriously and will always seek to protect our local communities and residents from drug dealers and those who choose to engage in criminal activities.

“We will use all of the anti-social behaviour legislation available to us to keep people safe from criminals.