Joy as missing Doncaster mum of five found safe and well, say family
A Doncaster mum of five whose disappearance sparked a huge social media campaign among friends and family to find her has been found safe and well, say her family.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:13 BST
Mum Zoe Snodin went missing in the Fishlake area of Doncaster yesterday and friends launched a huge appeal asking for her whereabouts as fears grew for her safety.
But late last night a family member posted: “Thank you so much to everyone that has shared and messaged! Zoe has been found safe.”