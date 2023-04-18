News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
24 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
1 hour ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
2 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese

Joy as missing Doncaster mum of five found safe and well, say family

A Doncaster mum of five whose disappearance sparked a huge social media campaign among friends and family to find her has been found safe and well, say her family.

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:13 BST

Mum Zoe Snodin went missing in the Fishlake area of Doncaster yesterday and friends launched a huge appeal asking for her whereabouts as fears grew for her safety.

But late last night a family member posted: “Thank you so much to everyone that has shared and messaged! Zoe has been found safe.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Zoe Snodin's disappearance sparked a major search.Zoe Snodin's disappearance sparked a major search.
Zoe Snodin's disappearance sparked a major search.
Related topics:Doncaster