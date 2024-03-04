News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Journalist Victoria Derbyshire to broadcast Newsnight show live from Doncaster today

Journalist and TV host Victoria Derbyshire will interview local residents on an episode of Newsnight broadcast live from Doncaster today.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The presenter will be hosting the show from the Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme consituency, a newly created seat at the next General Election, which will see Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher defending his majority.

Sharing details of the show on X, formerly Twitter, the 55-year-old presenter wrote: “We’ll be with a big audience and various politicians ahead of the budget and of course ahead of gen elex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Do you have an experience to share? Want to tell politicians what your life is like?

Most Popular
Victoria Derbyshire will broadcast Newsnight live from Doncaster.Victoria Derbyshire will broadcast Newsnight live from Doncaster.
Victoria Derbyshire will broadcast Newsnight live from Doncaster.

“We’ll be in Doncaster East & Isle of Axholme constituency.

“See you there.”

Mr Fletcher, Reform UK leader Richard Tice as well as Labour and Lib Dem representatives are rumoured to be among guests.

The show, which will be filmed at the 7 Lakes Country Club in Crowle, will be broadcast on BBC2 from 10.30pm.

Related topics:Nick FletcherDoncasterTwitter