Journalist Victoria Derbyshire to broadcast Newsnight show live from Doncaster today

The presenter will be hosting the show from the Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme consituency, a newly created seat at the next General Election, which will see Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher defending his majority.

Sharing details of the show on X, formerly Twitter, the 55-year-old presenter wrote: “We’ll be with a big audience and various politicians ahead of the budget and of course ahead of gen elex.

“Do you have an experience to share? Want to tell politicians what your life is like?

“We’ll be in Doncaster East & Isle of Axholme constituency.

“See you there.”

Mr Fletcher, Reform UK leader Richard Tice as well as Labour and Lib Dem representatives are rumoured to be among guests.