Journalist accused of rail fare evasion nearly arrested in Doncaster courtroom row

Journalist and press officer Andrew Vaux, 54, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Thursday accused of failing to produce a valid ticket for a journey he made between Low Moor and Leeds railway stations on October 28 last year.

Mr Vaux denied the offence, and told the court that the ticket machine at Low Moor, near his home in Scholes, Cleckheaton, was not working when he attempted to use it, and that when he left the train at Leeds before changing to another service to Wakefield, he went to the ticket office to buy one.

Mr Vaux then claimed that he was directed to a Northern employee whom he believed would sell him a ticket, only for his personal details to be taken in a ‘bullying and threatening manner’ by five staff. He was later issued with a penalty fare notice, which he contested.

Journalist Andrew Vaux was warned of his conduct when his case came before Doncaster Magistrates.

He said the charge was ‘complete lies’ when he had made a deliberate attempt to purchase a ticket.

However, Northern’s legal representative said that data produced by the rail operator revealed that the Low Moor machine had in fact been working normally when Mr Vaux boarded his train.

Northern sent ‘numerous correspondence’ to Mr Vaux, but letters were returned to them torn up. The solicitor indicated that Northern were happy to proceed to trial.

A trial date was set for September 28, but Mr Vaux then swore at magistrates and Northern’s representatives. He was called back into the court, and told the bench ‘I am going to abuse liars’ when warned his behaviour had been abusive.

Mr Vaux, who was supported in court by his wife, refused to apologise for his conduct, and was threatened with arrest and being removed to the court’s cells before he eventually offered an apology to the bench.

He was warned to maintain the dignity of the court and that his behaviour would not be tolerated at trial.