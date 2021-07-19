Jockey banned for getting winning post wrong in race at Doncaster Racecourse

The jockey confused the winning post at Doncaster Racecourse.

Apprentice Mark Crehan, 23, has been handed a 28 day ban after he stopped riding on Aerion Power which allowed his rivals past late in the race.

He was in front on but believed the half-furlong marker was the winning post and only realised his error when it was too late.

Connor Beasley took advantage to win on Colony Queen.

Crehan was found guilty of "failing to ride out on a horse that would have finished first" and was suspended for the period July 31 to August 27.

The stewards report read: "Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found he had mistaken the 1/2 furlong marker for the winning post and as such had stopped riding prematurely.