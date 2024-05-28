Jacob Crompton: Funeral for Doncaster area teen found dead in river to take place today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funeral will take place today for a Doncaster area teenager whose body was found in a river after a five week search.

Specialist teams carried out extensive land and water searches south of Doncaster after 19-year-old Jacob Crompton was reported missing from Retford on Sunday 24 March.

Sadly, a body was found in the River Idle, north of Retford, on April 27.

Mourners will gather this morning for his funeral which will take place from 10am at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Retford followed by burial at Retford Cemetery.

Money has poured in for his grieving family in the wake of the tragedy.

A spokesman for the funding page said: “Over the last six weeks, the support and kindness from the Retford community and beyond, for the family of Jacob Crompton has been overwhelming.

"In recent days, our little town has been devastated by the heartbreaking news that Jacob’s body has tragically been found in the river.

"Jacob had so many plans for his future, and he was working so hard to realise these dreams. Jacob was a kindhearted, loving, cheeky chappie who was so very loved by his family, friends and colleagues, and the void left by Jacob’s passing is vast.

"There are no words that can adequately express the pain and anguish that is felt by Jacob’s mum, dad, siblings and extended family.

"No parent should have to suffer the grief of losing a child, it’s every parent’s worst nightmare, and financially, no parent plans to pay for their child's funeral.

"We have thought long and hard about organising this fundraiser, as we have been approached by so many people reaching out to help the family through making a donation, and that is the rationale for creating this fundraising page.

"Following discussions with Jacob’s family, and with their permission, we would like to raise some funds to help the family in the coming weeks. In accordance with the family’s wishes, a portion of the total funds raised will be donated to the various volunteer search and rescue teams that helped search for Jacob."

"We would be so incredibly grateful for any donations, big or small, that will help ease the financial strain for the family.”

The 19-year-old had been on a night out but failed to return home.