Isle schools to share in £5k grant

A group of primary schools is celebrating after scooping a £5000 grant from the Institution of Engineering and Technology and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

The Axholme North Collaborative Group, which represents five schools, won the award for its Engineering for All project which aims to raise pupils’ aspirations and broaden their understanding of the wider world.

The schools have established Engineering Clubs and appointed pupil Digital Champions. They are now looking for expand this work through the development of projects which use engineering to respond to modern challenges, such as health, transport and conservation.

Speaking about the grant Sarah McDermott, Assistant Headteacher at Luddington and Garthorpe Primary School, said: “Receiving this grant has allowed us to provide further and more exciting and engaging opportunities to extend pupil's knowledge and awareness of engineering and how this is used and developed in modern day society.

“The project is giving pupils an insight into careers involving engineering and giving them alternative options and aspirations for their future.”

The Engineering Education Grant Scheme (EEGS), which is run by the Institution of Engineering and Technology and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, aims to engage young people aged 5-19 in learning about engineering and to develop the professional skills of those involved in supporting Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning and careers awareness.

Peter Finegold, Head of Education and Skills at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, said: “The Engineering for All project is a fantastic example of the kind of projects the EEGS scheme aims to promote. The UK is facing a critical engineering skills shortage and showing young people how creative and exciting engineering can be is a key way of inspiring the engineers of tomorrow.”

David Lakin, Head of Education at the Institution of Engineering and Technology, said: “In order to tackle the engineering skills gap we need more graduates and apprentices to enter the profession, and this can only happen if more school-age children – girls as well as boys – are attracted to, and choose to study Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths subjects.

“The IET is investing considerable resource in EEGS to support vital projects like Engineering for All which highlight the exciting, creative and rewarding world of engineering careers to young people.”

Organisations capable of developing and delivering UK-based educational activities are eligible to apply to the EEGS scheme.