Isle MP visits school car racing team

MP Andrew Percy, joined Councillor John Briggs and Councllor Julie Reed for a visit to Axholme Academy to see the progress on the school's Formula 24 project.

Following the visit to the academy in Crowle Andrew Percy said, "It was great to be on the Isle yesterday on a visit to Axholme Academy to meet with the school's Formula 24 racing team, the Axholme Lurchers.

"Myself and local councillors, John Briggs and Julie Reed, helped secure £3,000 to enable the purchase of the car kit, which they hope to be racing next year.

"The project supports the STEM curriculum and also enables the students to have some fun.

“Well done to the students and everyone involved, and keep up the good work!"

The Axholme Lurchers are a group of year 9 and 10 students who have raised funds to set up their own racing team.

The company who provide the kit are called Greenpower and they run a 'Formula 24' racing series for 11-16 year olds to race electric cars at organised events across the country.

The group secured funding of £2,500 through the local council and SSE windfarm fund to buy the kit and assembled the chassis and installed the electrics in an after school club.

As well as a range of STEM skills and learning, the project has helped students build on business and team working skills and they have organised and collaborated with their local councillor Julie Reed.

The group will also be running an academy scheme for year 7s to get involved with the project.

The idea was first thought of by James Rudd who saw the stand for Formula 24 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In the Formula 24 races there are two races and a 1st 2nd and 3rd prize for each and 6 prizes for best kit car.

The team consists of Jack Shaw Harry Griffiths Martin Thorpe Connor Howsham Samuel Burrows Daniel Young James Rudd Joe Corfield-Bell

The project is scheduled to take place over the next few years and set to be finished in the 2019-2020 school year.

To find out about the progress of the Formula 24 project and for more details visit the academy’s website www.axholmeacademy.com