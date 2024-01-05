Investigation ongoing into attack as Doncaster man dies 18 months after assault
John Smith, 40, suffered life changing injuries when he was attacked from behind in the Hall Gate and Silver Street area in July 2022.
Mr Smith had to have half of his skull removed after the attack and suffered seizures, blackouts and constant headaches and died on December 11 after being found unresponsive.
His grieving mum Delia Prudence is calling for those behind the attack to face justice.
But despite an arrest being made, the case remains open.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with a reported assault in Silver Street, Doncaster, on 6 July 2022.
“He was later released on police bail pending further enquiries and our investigation remains ongoing.”
At the time, a CCTV image was released following the attack which happened at around 1.50am.
Mr Smith was walking along Hall Gate, when it is reported that he crossed the road and was approached by another man.
It is then reported that the pair had a brief conversation, before the man assaulted the victim, leaving him unconscious.
The suspect then made off on foot and Mr Smith was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, which were reported as life changing at the time.
Mr Smith, who leaves an eight-year-old daughter, died shortly before Christmas, less than 18 months after the incident.
Mrs Prudence has launched a fresh plea for information and said: “It has left a beautiful little girl without a dad.
"All I want is my son back, but that is not going to happen.
"I have been left with a hole in my heart and a little piece of me has died. Not only is my heart broken but his little girl is left asking where is her dad.”
Added Mrs Prudence: “He was taken to hospital in Sheffield where an emergency operation was performed to remove half his skull because his brain was swelling.
"He was put on life support for a week and we were afraid of losing him.
"But being a strong man and having a beautiful daughter who he doted on, he fought and somehow survived."
However, that was the start of a long road to recovery which ultimately ended in tragedy.
She said: “His next hurdle was 16 months of not being able to work and having to wear a special helmet to protect his brain.
He was found unresponsive on December 10 and never regained consciousness, dying a few hours later on December 11.
Added Mrs Prudence: “He was quite a normal chap before his assault, then his world turned totally upside down.
"It’s true what they, say one punch or smack in the head can kill.”
She added: "Whoever did this has left a beautiful little girl without a father and I as a mum shouldn’t be saying goodbye to my son and his two sisters have lost a brother.
“All I want is justice for my son – he can’t fight it himself but I won’t give up.”