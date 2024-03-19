Investigation is launched into finances at popular Doncaster social club

An investigation has been launched into "income and expenditure" at Intake Social Club.

Intake Social Club, which is based in Craithie Road, made the announcement on social media – but have not revealed details of the extent of the probe.

A spokesman said: “We the management committee at the Intake Social Club would like to make an important announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Due to an ongoing investigation in to the Intake Club’s declaration of income and expenditure to external parties during previous year accounting, the management committee are not in a position to call an Annual General Meeting for the year ending 2023.

“Once this investigation is complete to the satisfaction of the management committee and all its external partners, an AGM will then be called.

“The outcome of the above investigation will be relayed to the membership at the AGM.