Investigation is launched into finances at popular Doncaster social club
Intake Social Club, which is based in Craithie Road, made the announcement on social media – but have not revealed details of the extent of the probe.
A spokesman said: “We the management committee at the Intake Social Club would like to make an important announcement.
“Due to an ongoing investigation in to the Intake Club’s declaration of income and expenditure to external parties during previous year accounting, the management committee are not in a position to call an Annual General Meeting for the year ending 2023.
“Once this investigation is complete to the satisfaction of the management committee and all its external partners, an AGM will then be called.
“The outcome of the above investigation will be relayed to the membership at the AGM.
“In the meantime the officers and committee and external partners will be making no further comment or answering questions regarding the above.”