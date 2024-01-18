"Internationally acclaimed superstar" set for Doncaster as Askern Music Festival teases headliner

An “internationally acclaimed, Grammy award winning superstar,” will top the bill at this year’s Askern Music Festival bosses have announced.

This year’s headliner will be announced at the weekend – but organisers have begun to tease the big name act, describing them as “by far the biggest name to grace the Main Stage.”

The one-day music spectacular, which is moving back to Askern, will take place on July 13 with 90s indie pop favourites The Farm and Scots guitar favourites The View already announced.

Other acts announced include Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene, Sam Scherdel, Mat Hook and Afflecks Palace, with more artists set to be revealed in the coming days.

An "international superstar" will headline this year's Askern Music Festival.

A spokesman said: “However, we’re just getting started.

“The AMF team are announcing two more huge artists as we reveal our headline act this Saturday - and it’s by far the biggest name to grace the Main Stage.

“Our headliner for 2024 is an internationally-acclaimed superstar, winning numerous awards including a Grammy, and selling millions of records worldwide.

"We are unbelievably excited to share this with you all, and believe they are an awesome pull for the city of Doncaster.”

Askern Music Festival will be returning home in 2024, moving back to Askern after a year down the road at Thornhurst Manor Country Park.

Added the spokesman: “It’s incredible that we can host such a massive headliner, right here in our little spa town on the edge of Doncaster.

“Our move was motivated by a determination to ensure we can offer the ultimate festival experience to all our guests.

"The new site at Askern Events Field will enable us to guarantee the quality of bars and speed of service, facilities, transportation, and other essential amenities that we strive to deliver. We’re committed to ensuring that every aspect of the festival surpasses the expectations of all attendees.”

