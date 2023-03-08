South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue’s ‘A Firefighter Is A Firefighter’ campaign includes a new hard-hitting video, which highlights the fact that all firefighters meet the same standards and do the same job – regardless of their gender.

At the same time the service will be publishing a fresh episode of its official podcast, Shout, featuring women from across the service.

The service hopes the campaign can inspire more women across South Yorkshire to consider a role in the fire service.

How to become a firefighter

Chief Fire Officer Chris Kirby, said: “I sincerely hope that women across South Yorkshire will listen to our podcast, watch our video, and consider registering their interest in a career with us.

“It’s hugely important that our workforce represents the communities we serve. We want to be an organisation that boasts a wide range of skills and delivers a first class service to the public, and we can’t do that without employing a brilliant, diverse range of people.”

The culture of the fire and rescue service has been in the news recently, with allegations made about the conduct of a minority of staff at services across the UK.

“Having worked in the sector myself for over 20 years, it’s extremely disappointing to hear about the poor experiences some people have had working in the fire and rescue service. Whilst I am confident that the vast majority of staff in South Yorkshire are committed to our values and behaviours, we accept and acknowledge that we are part of a sector which has work to do.

“We have already taken lots of steps internally, in the wake of the recent national findings and news stories, and something that I am keen to do is stress to people across South Yorkshire that we are an inclusive and welcoming organisation to join,” said Chris.

The campaign has been launched to coincide with International Women’s Day.

