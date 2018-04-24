Inquests opened into death of couple struck by train in Doncaster

Inquests have been opened into the deaths of a Doncaster couple struck by a train in Doncaster.

Melissa Wood, aged 27 and 34-year-old Christopher Linley, of Littlemoor Lane, Balby, died when they were struck by a train at Doncaster railway station on Tuesday, March 27.

British Transport Police said CCTV cameras showed the couple arriving at the station at 6.46pm.

They moved around the concourse and platforms, occasionally sitting in waiting rooms.

At 8.23pm, they were struck on the tracks at Platform 1.

The couple died at the scene.

Melissa's family said her death had left a 'huge gap in the hearts of all' and her mum said she wanted to thank those who tried to help her daughter.

The full inquest into the death will be held on November 5.