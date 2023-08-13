News you can trust since 1925
Inquest set to open into fatal stabbing of Doncaster mum Kelli Bothwell

An inquest is due to open into the fatal stabbing of Doncaster mum of two Kelli Bothwell.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Aug 2023, 08:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 08:08 BST

Kelli, 53, died at a house in Main Street, Sprotbrough last weekend, sparking a murder investigation.

Kelli died after police were called to reports of a “dispute” inside the property at around 8pm last Saturday.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

An inquest is to open into the death of Doncaster mum Kelli Bothwell.An inquest is to open into the death of Doncaster mum Kelli Bothwell.
An earlier post-mortem examination concluded that Kelli died as a result of a stab wound.

Doncaster Coroner Nicola Mundy will open an hearing into the death tomorrow morning (Monday).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that the investigation is continuing and said:”Kelli’s family continue to ask that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.”

If you have any information relating to this investigation, please report this via the police website or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 799 of 5 August.

You can also call independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

