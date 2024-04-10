Inquest opened into death of Doncaster teacher Pam Johnson whose disappearance sparked huge hunt
Pam, also known as Shirley and a teacher at Wheatley’s Kingfisher Primary Academy, was last seen on March 14 on Thorne Road after earlier being spotted on nearby Winchester Avenue.
South Yorkshire Police launched a huge hunt for the 63-year-old, with family and friends distributing thousands of posters, while underwater search and woodland rescue teams combed rivers and nearby woods for her.
Sadly, her body was found near Barnby Dun on March 25, eleven days after going missing.
Doncaster Coroner Nicola Mundy opened an inquest into Mrs Johnson’s death at Doncaster Crown Court yesterday, with an inital cause of death reported as drowning.
A fuller inquest hearing to establish the full details of the case will take place later this year.
Following the tragic discovery daughter Samantha said: “They have recovered a body matching the description of my mother.
"Formal identification will take place in the coming days but as it stands at the moment police are 99% sure it is our much loved mother, wife, sister, auntie, cousin and friend Pam Johnson.
“We appreciate all the efforts you have made in helping to find her and we cannot thank you all enough for the love you have all shown to us and especially my mum.
“My mother would be completely overwhelmed with the amount of love and care that has been shown throughout the previous days running up to this horrible ending.
“Again thank you everybody, you will all forever have our love and respect.”
