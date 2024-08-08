Injury forces Doncaster's Bradly Sinden to pull out of bronze medal match at Paris 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Olympic taekwondo star Bradly Sinden has suffered more heartache – after being forced to pull out of his bronze medal match due to injury.

The Stainforth fighter was due to fight in the men's -68kg taekwondo bout later tonight after earlier missing out on the gold medal match when he lost to Jordan’s Zaid Kareen.

In an announcement on social media from Team GB, they said: "Due to an injury sustained in his quarter-final earlier today, Bradly Sinden is sadly unable to compete for bronze in the men’s -68kg taekwondo competition this evening."

Sinden, who won silver in Tokyo, was due to fight China's Yushuai Liang.

Doncaster's Bradly Sinden has been forced to pull out of his bronze medal match due to injury. (Photo: Getty).

He slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Kareem – meaning he missed out on his second consecutive Olympic final.

In a cagey contest, the pair were locked at one game all before Kareem clinched a decisive 9-1 victory in the final bout.

Sinden took the first fight 2-1 before Kareem took the second 4-2.

Both fighters were decidedly edgy in the final bout, but some brave fighting from the Jordanian saw him end Bradly’s dreams of gold.

And Sinden was seen limping after the contest and visibly in pain.

He had earlier booked his place in the last four after a tough 2-1 victory over Croatia’s Marko Golubic and an earlier 2-0 victory over Kevin Kassman of Papua New Guinea. triumphing 2-0, winning his rounds 12-0 and 15-3, finishing the contest in a matter of seconds.

The Stainforth fighter was one of Team GB’s top medal hopes – after going agonisingly close on his debut at the Tokyo 2020 games.