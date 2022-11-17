Inflation in Doncaster hits 12%, higher than UK average and among country's worst

October's overall inflation rate, of 11.1%, is the highest for 41 years and up from 10.1% in September.

But new figures from Centre For Cities shows that Doncaster is being harder hit than most, with the figure reaching 12.1%, according to latest statistics.

The Cost of Living tracker - which compares inflation rates in cities and towns across the country - shows that there is still a clear North/South divide.

Inflation in Doncaster is worse than many other parts of the UK.

Burnley was worst affected with a rate of 13.0 per cent (an increase of 1.3 percentage points from September), while London had the lowest rate at 10.2 per cent (an increase of 1.1 percentage points from September).

Doncaster was among the cities and towns with the highest inflation rate in the UK.

Meanwhile, food prices are rising at their fastest rate for 45 years, with the cost of basics such as milk, cheese and eggs surging.

Food price inflation hit 16.2% in the year to October, up from 14.5% in September, latest figures show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energy and fuel costs also rose sharply, pushing the overall inflation rate to its highest level since 1981.

The surging cost of living is squeezing household budgets, leaving many people facing hardship.