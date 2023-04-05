Independent fostering agency Banya sponsors Doncaster junior football club

The Warmsworth Under 7s football team now sponsored by independent fostering agency Banya

The decision to sponsor the team aligns with Banya's ethos of empowering children, often from difficult backgrounds, to build their confidence, resilience and live their best lives.

A junior football team from Doncaster, Warmsworth Lions Under 7s will be taking to the field with new kit which has been officially sponsored for 2023 by Banya, an Ofsted outstanding independent foster care provider, offering a stable family life for children and young people throughout England.

“The sponsorship came about when a parent of one of our players who fosters with Banya suggested we speak to them about sponsoring the team,” said Jessica Summers the team coach.

She continued, “The children are delighted with their new kit. It might seem a small thing to some, but having a kit and being part of a sports team gives children a sense of belonging and helps their physical and mental wellbeing and that’s important. I’m thankful to Banya for their kind support”.

Kevin Storm from Banya said “When we heard Warmsworth Lions Under 7 junior football club were seeking sponsorship for their new kit, we were delighted to become their official sponsor for 2023.

“Helping to increase the quality and enjoyment of the young players, building their confidence and health is part of our role in their care. We have foster carers and young people within their care across South and West Yorkshire, and we’ll look to support other similar clubs and groups in the future.

“As I’m heavily involved with my local cricket club, I know first-hand that funding for local community sports clubs is difficult, especially during the current climate. We’re committed to making a difference to our young people and the communities they live in. These clubs are the lifeblood of their communities, and their existence relies upon the volunteers that give up many hours of their time for no reward.

“Ironically, some decades ago I also played for the same club, although in those days they were called Warmsworth Young Lions, which just proves how well run and funded community clubs can flourish and positively influence generations of young people.”

Banya started over 25 years ago by a small team of social workers now has three areas of work providing: