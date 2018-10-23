In the Saddle: House hunting for horses

What an incredibly stressful five months it has been for us all. We’ve had to make the sad decision to move home-all for our horses.

You may ask why? Well, given that I originally started out with one horse and gradually have moved up to two horses and a very large pony it was always going to be that we hadn’t got enough land.

Trying to find a property on the Isle under half a million, with the right amount of land for three horses and our menagerie of cats and dogs seemed a mere impossible task.

We put our beautiful Edwardian equestrian property on the market in the spring and had one viewing before the second family came round and fell in love with it.

With my daughter always being based at the same school I was reluctant to move away, especially from the Isle as it’s such a smashing place to live and grow up.

Equestrian properties with three plus acres don’t come up very often and it’s all about timing. Trying to make sure you’ve sold your home so you can snap up the property you want.

We literally knew every home up for sale on the Isle in our budget. There were plenty of two acre properties but that was no good, that’s what we were essentially living with and it wasn’t enough grazing.

Finally, the home I had seen but not taken any notice ( it was out of our price range) was reduced and what was more they loved ours and wanted to downsize.

We’ve now got an amazing farm that we can put our own stamp on and the horses have eight acres to play in. In addition to this we have some amazing hacking right on our doorstep. Perfect for mother daughter rides out together.

If you want to help out with any jobs, give me a shout! We are skint and always on the look out for helpers!