Impressive detached house in popular Doncaster village 

This impressive detached house and separate detached barn conversion is situated in a popular village location – and is up for sale priced £250,000.

The main property comprises, entrance porch and hallway, large lounge, fitted dining kitchen, cloakroom/WC, two good sized bedrooms and bathroom/WC with modern white suite.

The property stands in mature gardens to both front and rear with a wall enclosed garden to front laid with slate chippings for easy maintenance.

The garden also extends to the side providing off street parking and double timber gates to the rear.

The rear garden is again enclosed with lawned area and patio, further gravel area and ornamental pond.

There is a garage/workshop with double timber doors and a side door for easy access.

The converted barn – always a desirable feature for property hunters – is located to the rear of the property.

It comprises and entrance lobby, dining area, living area, with two bedrooms both having en-suite shower rooms.

There is a garden entertainment room having three feature double glazed windows, bar area, two radiators and timber floor.

Only by an internal inspection can you fully appreciate the accommodation on offer.

Blaxton is a popular village location which has excellent amenities close by and transport links to Doncaster town centre.

The property is within close proximity to both Hayfield primary and secondary schools as well as Doncaster airport for convenient travel connections.