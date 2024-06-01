Impatient drivers endanger lives as they U-turn on the M18 after traffic standstill due to police concern for safety

Drivers turn on the motorway.

Impatient drivers are endangering lives as they U-turn on the M18 after traffic came to a standstill due to a police incident this afternoon.

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident northbound between junctions four and five.

Some drivers have taken the law into their own hands and are turning their vehicles around and heading the wrong way down the motorway to avoid the queue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Please be aware the M18 motorway is currently closed at junction five in both directions, following a concern for safety.

“There is significant traffic at a standstill and motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.