Impatient drivers endanger lives as they U-turn on the M18 after traffic standstill due to police concern for safety
Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident northbound between junctions four and five.
Some drivers have taken the law into their own hands and are turning their vehicles around and heading the wrong way down the motorway to avoid the queue.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Please be aware the M18 motorway is currently closed at junction five in both directions, following a concern for safety.
“There is significant traffic at a standstill and motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.
“Reports have also been received of cars caught in the traffic attempting to avoid the queues by turning and driving the wrong way down the hard shoulder. Motorists should remain in place and leave the hard shoulder clear for emergency vehicles.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.