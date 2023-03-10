Ice warning to Doncaster drivers as Met Office downgrades snow alerts for city
Ice warnings have been issued to drivers in Doncaster after the Met Office downgraded its snow alerts for the city.
A yellow warning of ice is in place for Doncaster until 10am tomorrow.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Ice is likely to be a hazard where snow has fallen overnight.
"There could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”
Amber and yellow warnings for snow and ice for the rest of Friday have been lifted.
However, a new warning of snow and ice has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.
A spokesman said: “Further snowfall has the potential to cause disruption Saturday evening into Sunday.
"There could be possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, possible delays or cancellations to air travel and bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.