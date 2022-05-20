'I went to sleep in a town and woke up in a city:' Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher praises 'fantastic news'

Welcoming the news on his Facebook page he wrote: “Doncaster is a City!

“I am delighted that after such a long campaign against many worthy other towns the bid put in by Doncaster Council has been recognised and Doncaster has finally been granted city status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher says city status is fantastic news for Doncaster.

“I have worked hard for this moment as have others.

"This will help us build a strong local economy in Doncaster. New businesses. New jobs. New money. City status will really stimulate this.

“This is what I was elected to do. Bring change that is positive in every respect. Fantastic news! #doncasterisgreat.”

Mr Fletcher also shared a video of a previous House of Commons exchange with Cabinet ministe Jacob Rees-Mogg in which he pressed for the need for city status, pointing out that Doncaster was one of only three places in the country with a Mansion House, but wasn’t a city, unlike the other two locations, York and London.

He also pointed out that Doncaster’s only successful bid for city status had only come with a Conservative MP for Doncaster.