'I went to sleep in a town and woke up in a city:' Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher praises 'fantastic news'

Doncaster was officially declared a city to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – and it has proven fourth time lucky with previous unsuccessful attempts in 2000, 2002 and 2012.
Welcoming the news on his Facebook page he wrote: “Doncaster is a City!
“I am delighted that after such a long campaign against many worthy other towns the bid put in by Doncaster Council has been recognised and Doncaster has finally been granted city status.
“I have worked hard for this moment as have others.
"This will help us build a strong local economy in Doncaster. New businesses. New jobs. New money. City status will really stimulate this.
“This is what I was elected to do. Bring change that is positive in every respect. Fantastic news! #doncasterisgreat.”
Mr Fletcher also shared a video of a previous House of Commons exchange with Cabinet ministe Jacob Rees-Mogg in which he pressed for the need for city status, pointing out that Doncaster was one of only three places in the country with a Mansion House, but wasn’t a city, unlike the other two locations, York and London.
He also pointed out that Doncaster’s only successful bid for city status had only come with a Conservative MP for Doncaster.
The news was officially announced by the Government’s cabinet office on the stroke of midnight to plaudits from far and wide.