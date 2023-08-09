News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

"I can't believe it took them so long," says Doncaster ex of rock paedophile Ian Watkins after stabbing

A Doncaster woman who dated rock paedophile Ian Watkins has said she is surprised it has taken this long for him to be attacked after he was stabbed in prison.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST

The former Lostprophets singer was locked in his cell and knifed by inmates a Wakefield Prison. The 46-year-old was jailed for 29 years in 2013 for his sick crimes, which included the rape of a baby.

Former girlfriend Jo Mjadzelics, 47, who exposed the vile singer’s dark secrets, told the Mirror: “My only reaction is simply that I cannot believe it took them so long, particularly in Wakefield Prison.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watkins was held hostage for six hours, brutally beaten and stabbed in the neck by three prisoners in a planned attack.

Joanne Mjadzelics says she is suprised it took so long for rock paedophile Ian Watkins to be attacked in jail.Joanne Mjadzelics says she is suprised it took so long for rock paedophile Ian Watkins to be attacked in jail.
Joanne Mjadzelics says she is suprised it took so long for rock paedophile Ian Watkins to be attacked in jail.
Most Popular

Jo had an on-off relationship with Watkins from 2006 after the rocker sought her out on MySpace and confessed his dark sexual fantasies.

She tried to warn the authorities about his lust for young children for four years but was repeatedly ignored, despite handing a dossier to police in Doncaster.

He was only finally arrested when police raided his Pontypridd home using a drug warrant in September 2012 and was eventually found guilty of a string of sick sex crimes.

His two co-defendants, the mothers of children he abused, were jailed for 14 and 17 years.

During sentencing, Mr Justice Royce said the case broke “new ground” and “plunged into new depths of depravity”. Watkins admitted the attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13 but pleaded not guilty to rape.

Related topics:Doncaster