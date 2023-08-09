"I can't believe it took them so long," says Doncaster ex of rock paedophile Ian Watkins after stabbing

The former Lostprophets singer was locked in his cell and knifed by inmates a Wakefield Prison. The 46-year-old was jailed for 29 years in 2013 for his sick crimes, which included the rape of a baby.

Former girlfriend Jo Mjadzelics, 47, who exposed the vile singer’s dark secrets, told the Mirror: “My only reaction is simply that I cannot believe it took them so long, particularly in Wakefield Prison.”

Watkins was held hostage for six hours, brutally beaten and stabbed in the neck by three prisoners in a planned attack.

Jo had an on-off relationship with Watkins from 2006 after the rocker sought her out on MySpace and confessed his dark sexual fantasies.

She tried to warn the authorities about his lust for young children for four years but was repeatedly ignored, despite handing a dossier to police in Doncaster.

He was only finally arrested when police raided his Pontypridd home using a drug warrant in September 2012 and was eventually found guilty of a string of sick sex crimes.

His two co-defendants, the mothers of children he abused, were jailed for 14 and 17 years.