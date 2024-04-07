Hunt continues for Doncaster area teen who has now been missing for two weeks
Specialist police teams were drafted in last week as Nottinghamshire Police continued to carry out extensive land and water searches for 19-year-old Jacob Crompton who was last seen in the Retford area at around midnight on Saturday 23 March into Sunday 24 March 2024.
Frantic friends and family have been carrying out their own searches in and around Bawtry, Misterton, Misson and Mattersey since the teen’s disappearance.
Detectives are continuing to trawl through CCTV footage as well as investigating potential sightings and pursue other lines of inquiry as part of the ongoing search.
Jacob is around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short dark mousy hair. He was last seen wearing a North Face anorak, a hoody, jeans, and distinctive navy blue Nike Air Max trainers.
It is believed Jacob is now without his glasses.
Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are doing everything we possibly can to find Jacob and we’d urge anyone who has seen him to please get in touch.
“That one piece of information may help to find him.
“There is currently nothing to suggest that Jacob’s disappearance is suspicious, and we will continue to act on information received.
“This is clearly a distressing time for Jacob’s family who have asked for their privacy to be respected. We have specialist officers supporting them and continue to keep them updated of our ongoing work.
“As part of our ongoing inquiries, specialist teams have been conducting land and water searches, including in the Retford area, as our efforts to find Jacob continue.
"Resources used during searches include a helicopter, underwater search team, and a drone team.
“We are obviously growing increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing and we urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.
“I’d like to thank partner agencies who have assisted us with our extensive searches, including the volunteer Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team (NSART) and Watersafe UK Search and Rescue Team (WUKSART)."
If you have seen Jacob or have any information on where he is, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 299 of Sunday 24 March 2024.
