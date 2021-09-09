Hundreds of tickets sold for Doncaster Roy 'Chubby' Brown show after Sheffield gig axed

The comic’s forthcoming date at Sheffield City Hall was pulled because of concerns raised over the nature of his act, which contains vulgar and offensive material.

Sheffield City Council says it stands by its decision despite a planned protest outside the venue and a petition of more than 31,000 people calling for the show to be reinstated.

The comedian is booked in to play at The Dome in Doncaster next year – and hundreds of tickets have already been sold for the show, with only a handful remaining.

Controversial comedian Roy 'Chubby' Brown is coming to The Dome.

A spokesman for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust which runs The Dome said: “Roy Chubby Brown may not be everyone's cup of tea, but there are lots of different teas out there to try.

"To understand Chubby, you need to know that he had a tough start in life and worked hard to become one of the most successful comedians in the world.”

Announcing its decision to axe the show, Sheffield City Trust’s Chief Executive, Andrew Snelling, said: “We don’t believe this show reflects Sheffield City Trust values, particularly our ambition that our leisure, culture and entertainment venues are inclusive for all in Sheffield.

“We understand that some people will be disappointed with our decision but we must uphold the standards and values that we promote and expect across our venues.”

At the time, Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield City Council, added: “The council wholeheartedly supports Sheffield City Trust’s decision to remove the booking for Roy Chubby Brown’s January show. Sheffield is a City of Sanctuary, with diverse communities and the content of this show is unlikely to reflect Sheffield’s inclusive values.”

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, Lib Dem leader of the opposition at Sheffield Council, described the decision as the start of a ‘very slippery slope’.

He said the decision “smacks of the nanny state” and “feels like living in a soviet era”.

Brown, whose real name is Royston Vasey, has blamed 'snowflakes and political correctness' for his act being dropped from a venue where he has performed for more than 30 years.